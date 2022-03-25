Pak PM Imran Khan gains reprieve: National Assembly adjourns with no-confidence vote postponed to Monday

The much-anticipated session of the National Assembly with a crucial no-confidence motion — filed by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan — was adjourned till March 28 (Monday) without tabling of the resolution, reports the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

The ruling PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar and Ali Muhammad Khan were among those attending the much-anticipated session, as well as Grand Democratic Alliance's Dr Fehmida Mirza.

Several prominent opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilalwal Bhutto-Zardari and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, were also among those who attended the session.

Earlier, the opposition parties in Pakistan had finalised their strategy for not allowing any adjournment of the session without tabling of the motion, as the National Assembly was all set to convene today morning to discuss the no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The country has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

A 15-point agenda today's session issued by the Secretariat on Thursday night also includes the no-confidence motion. Acting on mutual efforts to oust Mr Khan, the opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on March 8.

In the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote. Khan is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides. He is facing a rebellion by his about two dozen lawmakers and allied parties which are also reluctant to pledge support to him.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

The session has now been called for 4 pm (local time) on March 28.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:26 PM IST