Over 30 people die in Philippines ferry fire; video & photos of blaze surface | AFP

A ferry carrying about 250 passengers and crew caught fire in the southern Philippines, killing 31 people , according to a provincial governor.

Many of the rescued jumped off in panic

According to Gov Jim Hataman of the southern island province of Basilan, many of those rescued jumped off the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 in panic at the height of the fire and were plucked from the sea by the coast guard, navy, another ferry, and local fishermen.

Search for 7 missing passengers ongoing

The search for at least seven missing passengers was ongoing on Thursday.

The burned ferry was towed to Basilan's shoreline, where coast guard personnel and other authorities discovered 18 more bodies in a budget section of the passenger cabin, according to Hataman, who added that the search for the vessel was ongoing.

"These victims perished onboard due to the fire," Hataman said. The governor said an investigation was underway and the discovery suggested there were additional travelers not listed on the vessel's manifest.

The ferry was enroute to Jolo town in Sulu province from the southern port city of Zamboanga when it caught fire midway off Basilan close to midnight, he said.

At least 23 passengers were injured and brought to hospitals.

"Some of the passengers were roused from sleep due to the commotion caused by the fire. Some jumped off the ship," Hataman told The Associated Press by telephone.

#Basilan #Philippines🇵🇭- A fire has erupted onboard the M/V LADY MARY JOY 3 ship at the waters off #BalukBaluk Island in #HadjiMuhtamad, casualties also reported, as Philippine Coast Guard response underway pic.twitter.com/bCKAMx0wTj — CyclistAnons🚲 (@CyclistAnons) March 30, 2023

BREAKING 🇵🇭 : At least 31 killed and 7 missing after passenger ferry caught fire in Basilan, #Philippines – governor pic.twitter.com/mCYjaHzIe2 — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) March 30, 2023