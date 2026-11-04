Over 200 Residents Disembark As Villa Vie Odyssey Leaves Cambodia With Only Crew On Board After Fuel Cost Surge

The Villa Vie Odyssey, a residential cruise ship operated by Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, departed Cambodia early on Wednesday (November 4) without any passengers on board, days after more than 200 residents were forced to disembark following a sharp rise in fuel costs.

The vessel left Sihanoukville Autonomous Port at around 12:25 am local time after refuelling, with approximately 50 crew members remaining on board. Other crew members had already left by air, according to reports. Local tourism officials confirmed the ship's departure.

Its next destination had not been officially confirmed, although some reports and maritime tracking data suggested that it could be heading towards Singapore.

More Than 200 Passengers Asked To Leave Ship

The Odyssey arrived in Sihanoukville on October 23 from Thailand, carrying 203 passengers and 156 crew members. Most of the passengers were Americans, while others came from different countries.

However, the company's operations were suspended around October 27–28 after it cited what it described as "extraordinary increases" in fuel prices linked to the conflict involving Iran.

Passengers were reportedly given only a few hours' notice to pack their belongings and leave the vessel during its scheduled stop in Cambodia. Some accounts said they had as little as seven hours to disembark.

Cambodian authorities issued tourist visas to the passengers, allowing them to stay in the country temporarily. While some travelled to other destinations in the region by air, around 100 passengers reportedly remained in Cambodia in the days following the suspension.

The abrupt decision left several residents uncertain about their immediate future, particularly those who had invested substantial sums in the ship and considered it their permanent home.

Fuel Costs Rise Three To Four Times

Villa Vie Residences attributed the suspension to the sharp increase in fuel expenses, which it said had made the ship's operating model unsustainable.

The company's historical monthly fuel expenditure was around $1,800 per cabin. However, the estimated cost had risen to between $6,000 and $8,000 per cabin in parts of Asia.

The operator said it could not pass on the full increase to residents. Attempts to manage expenses by slowing the ship's itinerary and spending longer periods in ports were reportedly insufficient to offset the rising costs.

The company also began exploring restructuring and other financial measures after suspending operations. Reports said it was working to arrange temporary accommodation for passengers, although accounts of the assistance provided varied.

Passengers Had Treated Ship As Their Permanent Home

The Villa Vie Odyssey was marketed as a residential cruise ship, offering passengers the option to rent or purchase cabins for long-term stays or permanent living.

Some residents had sold their homes and other belongings to finance life aboard the vessel. Cabin purchases and leases reportedly ranged from around $100,000 for entry-level options to more than $400,000 for larger suites, with monthly charges covering services and operating expenses.

The sudden suspension therefore left several passengers facing uncertainty over both their accommodation and the money they had invested.

While the company said it was working towards resolving its financial difficulties, some residents expressed disappointment over the short notice and the circumstances in which they had to leave the ship.

Odyssey Had Been On Around-The-World Voyage Since 2024

The Odyssey began its continuous around-the-world residential voyage from Belfast, Northern Ireland, in October 2024. It had been at sea for approximately 755 days by the time its operations were suspended.

The ship was promoted as a floating residential community, with an itinerary covering hundreds of destinations across several countries. Residents could purchase or lease cabins and live aboard while travelling between ports.

The vessel, built in 1993, had previously sailed under different names, including Crown Dynasty, Norwegian Dynasty and Braemar, before being refitted for its residential cruise operations.

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Future Of Residential Cruise Ship Remains Uncertain

The Odyssey's departure from Cambodia without passengers has raised questions about the future of the residential cruise venture.

Reports indicated that the vessel's lender had taken possession of it, while an attempt by residents to organise a buyout had failed. Its eventual sale or future use remained uncertain as of Wednesday.

The episode has also highlighted the financial risks associated with residential cruising, a model that depends on substantial upfront investments and the ability to manage major operating expenses, particularly fuel costs.