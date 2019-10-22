Outrageous for anyone to suggest Tulsi Gabbard ‘is a foreign asset’: Senator Bernie Sanders

Washington: Coming out in support of his fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Bernie Sanders has lashed out at former secretary of state Hillary Clinton for suggesting that the Hindu lawmaker from Hawaii is a foreign asset for Russia.

In a tweet, the Vermont senator and runner-up for the 2016 Democratic nomination called such accusations "outrageous," pointing to Gabbard's background as a military veteran.

"Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset," Sanders said in a tweet, without naming Clinton.