Opinion: Brazen motivations behind Washington's "let-China-pay" campaign

BEIJING-- When countries worldwide are racing to save lives threatened by COVID-19, some ultra-conservative U.S. politicians have been trying to politicize the pandemic for their own gains.

Of their many insidious China-smearing plots, one is to hype up the theory that China should be blamed for the global public health crisis, and should pay for related losses. There are three brazen motivations behind the demagoguery.

The first is to divert public criticism of the U.S. administration's slow and botched handling of the pandemic.