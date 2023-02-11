Operation Dost: Indian Army’s field hospital in Turkey's Iskenderun treats 106 victims, watch visuals

60 para field hospital in Hatay province | ANI

According to government officials, as part of Operation Dost, the 60 Para Field Hospital of the Indian Army has provided medical treatment to 106 earthquake victims in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkey, until Friday afternoon.

𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮'𝘀 𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘆

The earthquake in Turkey has reportedly claimed the lives of 19,000 people and injured thousands. In response, India launched Operation Dost, a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the Army arriving in Turkey within hours of the disaster to provide rescue and medical aid.

On Tuesday, the 60 Para Field Hospital located in Agra sent out a 99-person medical team. The field unit was mobilized just a few hours after the announcement of a disaster relief response to the country affected by the earthquake.

The medical team from the Army includes specialist teams for critical care, such as orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and medicine, as well as other medical teams.

𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, tweeted on Friday, recognizing the hard work of the team who are tirelessly working as part of Operation Dost.

“They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Turkiye,” PM Modi wrote.

𝗩𝗶𝘀𝘂𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲

On Saturday, news agency ANI posted visuals of the the 60 Para Field Hospital of the Indian Army in Hatay province.

"Visuals from a school building in Hatay where 60 Para Field Hospital of the Indian Army is providing medical aid & relief measures to the people," ANI wrote while sharing the video.

