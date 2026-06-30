Operation Amistad: India Intensifies Humanitarian Relief, Medical Aid In Earthquake-Hit Venezuela | Video | X

Caracas: India has intensified its humanitarian outreach in earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad, expanding relief efforts with a focus on providing medical assistance and emergency support to those affected by the disaster.

The Embassy of India in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday shared an update on X, saying:

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“OperationAmistad: India has intensified its efforts for disaster relief in Venezuela with a healing touch to those affected by the earthquake.”

Earlier, the Indian Army contingent deployed in Venezuela under Operation Amistad established a field hospital to provide urgent medical assistance to people impacted by the devastating earthquake.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Operation Amistad underway in Venezuela. Army Field Hospital giving a caring hand to those impacted by the earthquake.”

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On June 28, India dispatched urgent humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Venezuela as part of its disaster relief response following a series of powerful earthquakes that caused widespread devastation in the South American nation.

Announcing the mission, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar then posted on X, “Indian assistance reaches Venezuela. Confident that the Field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines & medical equipment, will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country. #OperationAmistad”

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The Indian Embassy in Cote d’Ivoire also highlighted the scale of the relief operation in a post on X, stating that two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft transited through Abidjan en route to Venezuela carrying humanitarian supplies and medical support.

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The embassy said, “Operation Amistad - Responding to the devastating earthquake that struck northern Venezuela, the two Indian Airforce C17s transited through Abidjan enroute to Venezuela carrying 35 T of relief equipment, an Indian Army Field Hospital contingent and two BHISHM cubes.”

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It further added, “The contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers, and is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquake.”

The deployment underscores India’s commitment to extending humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to countries in need.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)