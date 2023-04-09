OpenAI's ChatGPT | Wikipedia

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has been accused of falsely accusing US law professor Jonathan Turley of sexually harassing someone. ChatGPT generated a list of legal scholars who had committed sexual harassment, and Turley's name was included, even though he had never been involved in any such incidents. The false accusations were based on a fabricated article in the Post that did not exist, making the incident all the more alarming.

Professor Turley responds to false accusations

In a series of Twitter posts and a blog post, Professor Turley responded to the false accusations. He noted that the accusation was comical at first, but it took on a more menacing meaning upon further reflection. He also highlighted some of the accuracy and reliability issues with AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing Chatbot.

Yesterday, President Joe Biden declared that “it remains to be seen” whether Artificial Intelligence (AI) is “dangerous.” I would beg to differ...https://t.co/uqiIf01n1s — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 6, 2023

AI algorithms are no less biased and flawed than humans

Professor Turley believes that AI algorithms are no less biased and flawed than humans, and they can defame people just as easily. The incident raises questions about the quality of the data that AI chatbots use to generate responses and the need for accountability for their actions.

The implications of false accusations from AI chatbots

False accusations from AI chatbots have serious implications, as they can harm people's reputations and cause widespread damage. This incident highlights the need for AI chatbots to be held accountable for their actions and for measures to be taken to ensure that they are as accurate and reliable as possible.

