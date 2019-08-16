One more soldier killed in cross-border firing, claims Pakistan Army

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Friday said that one more of its soldiers was killed in the firing by the Indian Army after ceasefire violations took place between the two sides a day before.

"Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty," spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor, tweeted. On Thursday, the Indian Army said three Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory action to the unprovocative firing from across the border.

The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Uri and Rajouri sectors on the same day, Army sources said. However, sources in the Indian Army refuted claims made by Pakistan that five Indian soldiers were killed in the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

The ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side began on the day when India commemorated its 73rd Independence Day. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the unproved firing by the Pakistani troops. New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.