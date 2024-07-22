On Guru Purnima, US Consul General Mike Hankey Takes Blessings Of Shirdi Sai Baba

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, which was celebrated on Sunday, Mike Hankey offered his prayers at Shirdi. The Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General Mumbai expressed he was inspired by Sai Baba and his life. Hankey was noted to be especially admiring Baba's focus on tolerance with faith and the common ground of humanity, according to an X post uploaded by the official body.

#CGHankey celebrated the auspicious occasion of #GuruPurnima at Shirdi inspired by Sai Baba’s life and legacy, especially his focus on tolerance with faith and the common ground of humanity. pic.twitter.com/h5Ak6lMoIC — U.S. Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) July 21, 2024

In a photo shared online, the official was seen taking the blessings of Shirdi Sai Baba on the holy day of Guru Purnima. He was dressed in Indian clothes as he joined hands to pray to Him. The post showed Hankey looking up to Sai Baba with devotion and admiration during his visit to the sacred site.

Guru Purnima 2024

Guru Purnima is a day where Hindus offer salutations to their gurus and express gratitude to them for guiding them in walks of life. The festival fell on July 21 this year and was marked across India and its neighbouring nations, Nepal and Bhutan.

About Mike Hankey

It was on August 08, 2022 that Hankey assumed his duties as Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General Mumbai. He joined the Foreign Service in 2001 and served positions relating to his duty in Amman, Jerusalem, Saudi Arabia, and more.

He holds a degree in journalism and international affairs. On his personal front, he is a father to two sons and is accompanied to Mumbai with his wife and children.