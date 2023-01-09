ON CAMERA: Sudan President wets himself while standing for national anthem; 6 journalists arrested for filming

ON CAMERA: Sudan President wets himself while standing for national anthem; journalist who recorded video arrested |

The national journalists' union reported on Saturday that six journalists had been imprisoned in South Sudan due to the circulation of a video showing President Salva Kiir appearing to wet himself at a public function.

Video shows 71-year-old standing for national anthem that is when he wet his pants

The video from December showed the 71-year-old president standing for the national anthem at a road commissioning event with a dark stain running down his grey pants. The video was shared on social media after it was never broadcast on television.

#Breaking: Reports that the goverment of #Sudan have arrested at least 6 Sudanese journalist who filmed President Salva Kiir Mayardit peeing himself live on nation wide TV. pic.twitter.com/2mqNASTasc — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 7, 2023

Journalist detained

According to Patrick Oyet, head of the South Sudan Union of Journalists, the journalists, who are employed by the government-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, were taken into custody on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kiir has presided over South Sudan since 2011

Since South Sudan's independence in 2011, Kiir has presided. Government representatives have frequently refuted social media allegations that he is ill. The previous ten years have seen significant strife in the nation.

Who are the impriosned journalists?

According to Oyet, the imprisoned journalists include Cherbek Ruben and Joval Toombe from the control room, as well as camera operators Joseph Oliver and Mustafa Osman, video editor Victor Lado, contributor Jacob Benjamin, and Cherbek Ruben.