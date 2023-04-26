ON CAMERA: 4 passengers get into scuffle on flight to Australia; arrested after plane lands due to emergency |

An incident that took place during a flight from Cairns to the Northern Territory of Australia caused the flight to make an emergency landing. The incident involved a fight between passengers which resulted in the arrest of four individuals. The event was captured on video and has been circulating on the internet.

Female passenger charged with disorderly behaviour

According to an AFP spokesperson, the incident occurred on Thursday, April 20, during an unnamed flight from Cairns to Groote Eylandt. The incident caused the flight to turn back to Queensland where a female passenger was charged with disorderly behaviour on an aircraft, common assault, and failing to comply with safety instructions by cabin crew.

Flight resumes and fight breaks out again

After the female passenger was removed, the flight resumed. However, the same group of passengers got into an argument that resulted in another fight and a smashed window. The flight made an emergency landing in Alyangula on Groote Eylandt where three passengers were arrested by NT Police.

Charges laid on three passengers

The 23-year-old man involved in the incident was charged with intentionally endangering the safety of others, aggravated assault, damage to property, disorderly behaviour in a public place, and contravening a domestic violence order. The 23-year-old woman was charged with property damage, disorderly behaviour in a public place, and intentionally endangering the safety of others.

Another passenger, a 22-year-old, was charged with commercial drug supply, drug possession, hindering a member of the police, disorderly behaviour, and possessing liquor in a restricted area.