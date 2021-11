The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus and Australia found two on Sunday as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travellers arriving from southern Africa according to Associated Press

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 07:39 PM IST