Ohio Shooting Near Alrahma Mosque In Columbus Leaves 1 Dead After Funeral, Police Link Gunfire To Dispute At Nearby Apartment Complex | X / @Worldsource24

Ohio: One person was killed in a shooting near the Alrahma Mosque in northeast Columbus, Ohio, on Monday (local time), prompting the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to assist local police in the investigation.

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According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers received multiple calls reporting gunshots at around 2:11 pm (local time) in Albert Avenue, where the mosque is located.

In a post on X, the ATF Columbus Field Division said its special agents were responding to the incident and would provide further information as it became available.

In a subsequent update, the agency said preliminary information indicated that funeral attendees had exited the Alrahma Mosque, located at 2226 Albert Avenue, when shots were reportedly fired by an undetermined number of individuals.

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“One individual has been confirmed deceased. Earlier reports of a possible second victim have not been confirmed at this time,” the ATF said in the post.

The agency added that its special agents were assisting the Columbus Division of Police with the ongoing investigation.

Columbus police said the mosque was not targeted in the incident and that the shooting occurred following a dispute at a nearby apartment complex.

Authorities have not released further details about the individuals involved or the circumstances that led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

In a separate post on X, the ATF said additional information would be shared as it became available.

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The incident comes amid wider concerns over threats of violence targeting religious communities in the United States.

In a separate incident, earlier on October 15, an attempted mass shooting targeting Indian Americans was foiled at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, Illinois.

A 19-year-old suspect, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested on allegations of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a weapon in connection with the alleged plot.

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Recalling the incident, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said, “I don't know how the shooter's gun jammed. I don't know how my family & others escaped. I don't know how I happened to be there, but I believe that one purpose was so I could be here, and I could speak out about hate, and that has become one of my life's missions.”

The congressman also called for collective action against anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy, thanking those who alerted law enforcement and helped prevent a potential tragedy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)