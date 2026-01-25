'Oh My God! What Did You Do?': Bystander-Angle Video Shows Moments Before Alex Pretti Was Shot Dead

Bystander-angle footage shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis | X/@rawsalerts

As videos and reports continue to emerge around the fatal shooting of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis, footage from a different bystander angle sheds light on how the confrontation unfolded moments before gunfire.

The newly surfaced video appears to capture the escalation between Pretti and federal agents, including personnel believed to be from ICE and Border Patrol.

Filming Federal Agents on a Minneapolis Street

The video shows city street where a small group of bystanders and protesters are gathered near several federal agents dressed in dull green uniforms. Background audio includes whistling, shouting, and general street noise, indicating a tense but fluid situation.

Alex Pretti later identified is seen holding a mobile in his right hand, apparently filming the agents’ actions. He stands close to the officers, seemingly focused on recording the unfolding scene.

Agents Move In, Struggle Ensues

Within moments, several agents move toward Pretti. At least five to six officers are seen engaging him physically, grabbing and pulling him backward before forcing him to the ground.

The video shows a chaotic struggle on the pavement as agents attempt to restrain Alex. While the initially circulated videos, focuses on the wrestling and pinning, related footage and eyewitness accounts suggest that some agents appeared to strike downward during the takedown.

Gunshots Fired at Close Range

After Pretti is brought to the ground and held down by multiple agents, several gunshots are suddenly fired at close range. In the moments following the shots, Pretti appears motionless in the video.

Bystanders React in Horror

Immediately after the shots, bystanders erupt in panic and disbelief. Screams are heard in the video, with voices shouting, “Oh my God!”, “What did you do?”, “Call an ambulance!”, and “He’s shot!”

Others can be heard yelling “Shame!” toward the agents as chaos breaks out and people begin to realise that someone has been critically injured or killed.

Handgun Seen After the Shooting

Toward the end of the clip, agents appear to retrieve a handgun from the area near Pretti’s body. However, in the widely circulated bystander-angle videos, Pretti is not seen visibly brandishing, pointing, or firing a weapon at any point before the shooting.

DHS Issues Statement

Earlier, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on Saturday labeled the alleged actions of the suspect killed in a Border Patrol-involved shooting in Minneapolis as "domestic terrorism". Sec. Noem also accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz of inciting violence against federal officers.

"When you perpetuate violence against a government because of ideological reasons and for reasons to resist and perpetuate violence, that is the definition of domestic terrorism," Noem said during a news conference at FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Federal authorities have stated that the man was armed and resisted arrest, a claim that continues to be disputed by witnesses and online observers.