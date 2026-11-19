Jay Puri's alleged relationship is under scrutiny owing to the intersecting roles he and Chenly Puri held in the AI supply chain | X

Weeks after the Nvidia scandal came to light, the case continues to unravel with its executive Ajay 'Jay' Puri and his wife Cenly Chen facing fresh allegations.

Short-selling firm Muddy Waters published a report on Tuesday titled "Nvidia: More China", which questioned possible links between former executives at Nvidia and Super Micro Computer (Supermicro), a California-based server maker which facing allegations of illegally diverting products to China.

Along with the report, Muddy Waters shared photos of Jay Puri with Cenly Chen, also referred to as Cenly Puri in some images. It questioned whether it was the same Chenly Chen who served as an erstwhile chief growth officer at Supermicro and now heads Chronoscale as chief executive. It further asked if this was the same woman named in a lawsuit over chip diversions to China. The same has not been confirmed yet, neither have allegations against either are yet to be proven.

Muddy Waters is short $NVDA A woman identified as Cenly Chen, referred to in some photograph tags as Cenly Puri, has been photographed in public between 2024 to 2026 with Ajay K. Puri. Until this June, Mr. Puri was likely the third most senior executive at NVDA, behind only Jensen Huang and Colette Kress. His title was EVP Worldwide Field Operations and his total compensation was slightly above Ms. Kress’ in fiscal years 2024 to 2026.4 Mr. Puri was one of only five NVDA executives named in the 2026 Proxy.Separately, consolidated class action complaint filed against Super Micro Computer Inc. in October 2026 alleges that former SMCI Chief Growth Officer, a woman named Cenly Chen, “managed [SMCI’s] acquisition of GPU chips from NVIDIA” and “decided how to distribute [NVDA GPUs] among Super Micro’s customers.” In March this year, the U.S. indicted three individuals associated with SMCI, including a co-founder, for illegally selling at least approximately $2.5 billion of SMCI servers with NVDA GPUs to end customers in China through a Southeast Asian front company. Referring to the ex-SMCI executive, the class action complaint alleges that there was “no way Cenly Chen lacked knowledge of [SMCI’s] illicit sales.”Mr. Puri left NVDA in late June 2026, and the former SMCI executive named Cenly Chen left SMCI in late April or early May 2026. Mr. Puri continues to serve in a senior advisory role to NVDA.Nobody by the name of Cenly Chen has been indicted or otherwise accused of criminal conduct by any government. The allegations in the class action are unproven.The question is whether the woman identified as Cenly Chen or Cenly Puri in photographs with Mr. Puri is the same Cenly Chen formerly employed by SMCI. — MuddyWatersResearch (@muddywatersre) November 17, 2026

The report also mentioned an an October shareholder complaint alleging that Chen managed purchases of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and their customer allocation, and was aware of illicit sales to China. It acknowledged that these allegations remain to be proved.

Muddy Waters added that upon publication of its report, it intended to begin covering a substantial majority or possibly all of its short positions in Nvidia to manage fiduciary risk.

Jay Puri, Cenly Chen And Their Roles In AI Supply Chain

Jay Puri was earlier the company's third highest-ranking executive, after then CEO Jensen Huang and CFO Colette Kress, but stepped down after 21 years in June from his executive role to become a senior adviser.

Jay Puri and Chenly Chen's alleged relationship comes under scrutiny given their crucial roles in the artificial intelligence supply chain. The timing of their transitions came roughly within a month of each other.

Supermicro Responds

Supermicro told the South China Morning Post that Chen did not manage the company's relationship with Nvidia and had no role in deciding how Nvidia GPUs were allotted to customers. It added that Chen had resigned earlier this year to join another company.

Though the Nvidia revelation led to its co-founder Huang's departure and rattled investors, the company has posted rapid financial growth. On Tuesday, the company reported quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103 per cent from a year earlier. Nvidia shares jumped more than 5 per cent in after-hours trading on Tuesday, rebounding from a 0.4 per cent dip to $155.46 at the regular close. Before the after-hours bounce, the stock had shed nearly 17 per cent since the board announced an independent investigation into Huang on November 8.