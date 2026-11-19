Weeks after the Nvidia scandal came to light, the case continues to unravel with its executive Ajay 'Jay' Puri and his wife Cenly Chen facing fresh allegations.
Short-selling firm Muddy Waters published a report on Tuesday titled "Nvidia: More China", which questioned possible links between former executives at Nvidia and Super Micro Computer (Supermicro), a California-based server maker which facing allegations of illegally diverting products to China.
Along with the report, Muddy Waters shared photos of Jay Puri with Cenly Chen, also referred to as Cenly Puri in some images. It questioned whether it was the same Chenly Chen who served as an erstwhile chief growth officer at Supermicro and now heads Chronoscale as chief executive. It further asked if this was the same woman named in a lawsuit over chip diversions to China. The same has not been confirmed yet, neither have allegations against either are yet to be proven.
The report also mentioned an an October shareholder complaint alleging that Chen managed purchases of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and their customer allocation, and was aware of illicit sales to China. It acknowledged that these allegations remain to be proved.
Muddy Waters added that upon publication of its report, it intended to begin covering a substantial majority or possibly all of its short positions in Nvidia to manage fiduciary risk.
Jay Puri, Cenly Chen And Their Roles In AI Supply Chain
Jay Puri was earlier the company's third highest-ranking executive, after then CEO Jensen Huang and CFO Colette Kress, but stepped down after 21 years in June from his executive role to become a senior adviser.
Jay Puri and Chenly Chen's alleged relationship comes under scrutiny given their crucial roles in the artificial intelligence supply chain. The timing of their transitions came roughly within a month of each other.
Supermicro Responds
Supermicro told the South China Morning Post that Chen did not manage the company's relationship with Nvidia and had no role in deciding how Nvidia GPUs were allotted to customers. It added that Chen had resigned earlier this year to join another company.
Though the Nvidia revelation led to its co-founder Huang's departure and rattled investors, the company has posted rapid financial growth. On Tuesday, the company reported quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103 per cent from a year earlier. Nvidia shares jumped more than 5 per cent in after-hours trading on Tuesday, rebounding from a 0.4 per cent dip to $155.46 at the regular close. Before the after-hours bounce, the stock had shed nearly 17 per cent since the board announced an independent investigation into Huang on November 8.