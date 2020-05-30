Now, groups of six people can meet and chill together in Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that groups of up to six people will be able to meet outdoors in England from next Monday, provided strict social distancing guidelines are followed, as part of steps towards easing the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The devolved administration of Scotland has begun easing its lockdown from Friday, which allows people from two households to meet outside so long as they keep at least two metres apart.

The changes come in over two months after the UK went into lockdown to control the spread of the deadly virus on March 23 and has resulted in a death toll of over 37,800.

Downing Street said the changes are part of a "carefully-designed package" to ease the burden of lockdown in a way that is expected to keep the R rate - or rate of infection - down.

"We know that transmission of the virus is far lower outdoors, so we can confidently allow more interaction outside," said Johnson.

"I want to reaffirm that fundamental commitment to the British people that all the steps we have taken, and will take, are conditional. They are conditional on all the data, and all the scientific advice, and it is that scientific advice which will help us to judge what we are doing is safe," he said.

He stressed that the government will be monitoring how the new changes are working, and look at the R rate and the number of new infections before taking any further steps to avert the risk of a second peak of the virus.

As part of measures to reopen the economy, a series of measures will be put in place from next Monday in three core areas - schools, retail, and social contact.