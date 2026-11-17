'Not Even A Two-Year Commitment': JD Vance Says Trump Rules Out 'Forever War' With Iran, Defends US Strikes On Nuclear Programme | Video | X

Washington: US Vice President J.D. Vance has said that President Donald Trump would not allow the conflict with Iran to become a "forever war", rejecting even a two-year American commitment while defending the President's decision to attack Iran's nuclear programme.

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In an interview to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday (local time), Vance expressed confidence that Trump would end the conflict successfully. However, he did not set a specific withdrawal date in the remarks reported by Iran International.

"He is not going to let this become a forever war," Vance said. "We told the American people we would do no more forever wars."

Vance defended Trump's stated objective of destroying Iran's nuclear programme, which he described as a threat to the United States. But he rejected a prolonged military commitment.

"We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly even a two-year commitment," he said.

He criticised neoconservatives and others who wanted the United States to remain involved indefinitely, saying he trusted Trump to bring the conflict to an end.

The remarks came ahead of a summit involving Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday.

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China's Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that Xi would host the meeting on November 19.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the planned summit as the first face-to-face meeting between the three countries' heads of state and said they would discuss global peace and strategic stability.

Asked whether Iran and nuclear arms control would be discussed, Mao did not confirm specific agenda items. She said further information would be released as arrangements developed.

China also said its special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, had visited Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at easing regional tensions.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)