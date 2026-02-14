Norway’s Former PM Thorbjørn Jagland Charged With Aggravated Corruption Over Alleged Epstein Ties

Epsiten files release has claimed its first European victim, former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland, was taken into custody at his home on Thursday | X @TJagland & File Pic

Epsiten files release has claimed its first European victim, former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland, was taken into custody at his home on Thursday after being charged with “aggravated corruption” following a police investigation into his alleged ties to late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The charge comes after the Council of Europe lifted Jagland’s diplomatic immunity, which he held as secretary general of the body from 2009 to 2019. Jagland denies criminal liability and has said he is willing to cooperate with investigators.

Elden Law Firm confirmed to CNN that Jagland is “charged with aggravated corruption,” adding that he “denies all charges.”

Økokrim, Norway’s investigative agency for economic and environmental crime, said it will now question Jagland as part of its ongoing probe. The agency’s director, Pål Lønseth, said searches were carried out at Jagland’s residence in Oslo on Thursday, as well as at two other properties in Risør and Rauland, BBC reports.

Økokrim earlier said it was investigating Jagland “on suspicion of aggravated corruption” based on information in the latest batch of Epstein documents released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). Investigators said they were looking into “whether gifts, travel and loans were received in connection with his position.”

The so-called Epstein files appear to show that Epstein covered travel expenses for Jagland and his family to visit his properties in Paris, New York and Palm Beach. Emails released by the US government are thought to show that Jagland planned solo and family visits to Epstein’s homes after the financier was convicted of a child sex offence.

The former leader had also planned a family trip to Epstein’s private Caribbean island in 2014, but it was cancelled after Epstein fell ill.

Jagland also faces allegations that he sought Epstein’s help in obtaining a bank loan in another exchange, although it is unclear whether this materialised. Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported on the allegation, but police have not confirmed whether it forms part of the aggravated corruption charge.

Jagland served as Norway’s prime minister from 1996 to 1997. He also served as foreign minister and was head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, in addition to his decade-long tenure as secretary general of the Council of Europe, Europe’s watchdog for democracy and human rights.

The case comes amid wider fallout in Norway following the DOJ’s release of millions of private emails, images and FBI reports linked to Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Several Norwegian public figures have been drawn into the controversy. Crown Princess Mette-Marit gave a “profound apology” to Norwegians for her friendship with Epstein after it emerged they had exchanged messages for three years. Norway’s royal house said she “strongly disavows Epstein’s abuse and criminal acts” and is sorry for “not having understood early enough what kind of person he was.”

The controversy has sparked public debate in Norway about whether Mette-Marit should become queen. It has also raised questions about her position within the royal family, particularly given the advanced age of King Harald V, 88, Europe’s oldest monarch. His health has deteriorated in recent years, and Crown Prince Haakon has acted as regent on occasion.

Diplomats Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen are also being investigated by Økokrim for “aggravated corruption” following Norwegian media reports that each of Juul’s children would receive $5 million in a will allegedly signed by Epstein days before he died. Juul’s lawyer said she “does not recognise the accusations made against her,” while Rød-Larsen’s lawyer said he is confident the investigation will clarify “there is no basis for criminal liability.”

The World Economic Forum has ordered an independent review into its chief executive, Borge Brende, who also served as Norway’s foreign minister, over his interactions with Epstein. Brende acknowledged dining with Epstein three times in 2018 and 2019 and communicating with him by email and text, but said he was “completely unaware” of his past criminal activity and welcomed the review.