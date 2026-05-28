Norway Joins French President Emmanuel Macron’s European Nuclear Deterrence Initiative Amid Growing Security Concerns | Video | X / @EmmanuelMacron

Oslo: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has announced that Norway will join French President Emmanuel Macron's nuclear deterrence initiative, while stressing that the decision will not change Norway's basic policy on nuclear weapons.

Norwegian PM Store travelled to Paris on Wednesday (Local time) for talks with Macron. Speaking to Norwegian media, he said Norway's decision was based on the current security situation in Europe and that Europe must assume greater responsibility for its own security.

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The Norwegian Prime Minister also emphasised that Norway's nuclear weapons policy remains unchanged. Norway will not allow nuclear weapons to be stationed on its territory in peacetime, he said, adding that Norway will not contribute financially to France's nuclear weapons program, reports Xinhua news agency.

In March, Macron announced plans to strengthen France's nuclear arsenal by increasing the number of nuclear warheads. He also said France was prepared to add "a European dimension" to its nuclear deterrence strategy, noting that several European countries, including Britain, had expressed interest in the initiative.

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Later on Wednesday, Norway and France signed a new defence agreement in Paris, under which the two countries commit themselves to providing military support to each other if needed.

Last month, France and Poland deliberated on conducting joint military exercises as Paris continues to seek European allies' involvement in its nuclear deterrence framework, according to Polish news website Onet.

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the idea with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during talks in Gdansk, northern Poland, in April, where the two leaders also explored closer cooperation in trade, investment and defence.

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"Among the options we will consider are information sharing, joint exercises and the possible deployment of forces," Macron told a joint press conference when asked about nuclear cooperation.

Tusk said that discussions on nuclear security cooperation were being held discreetly, adding that Poland had joined "an exclusive group that understands the need for European solidarity and sovereignty" by accepting France's invitation, according to the Polish Press Agency.

Macron said last month that France would strengthen its nuclear arsenal and incorporate "a European dimension" into its deterrence posture, offering interested partners closer coordination, including consultations and joint exercises.

Countries including Sweden, Britain, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece and Denmark have expressed interest.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)