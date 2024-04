Salwan Momika, Iraqi refugee and Islam critic | X

Salwan Momika, Iraqi refugee and Islam critic, has clarified death rumours about him doing rounds on social media platforms. However, he tweeted that he is "not okay" and that the "whole world is against him."

"My friends, I'm not okay. I pay the price of freedom and the price of the word truth. The whole world is against me and Norway fired a bullet into the heart of freedom," he posted on X.

