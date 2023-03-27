North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles as US steps up military drills with the South | Pixabay

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Monday, as a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier plans to hold joint drills in waters near the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's military said.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) detected the launches between 7.47 a.m. and 8 a.m. from the Chunghwa County area in North Hwanghae province.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea claimed the missiles flew cross-country after being launched from a western inland area south of Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, but did not immediately reveal exact flight details. According to Japan's coast guard, both weapons are believed to have landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

S Korea and US launch joint drills

Pyongyang's latest provocation came just as South Korea and the United States began the 'Ssangyong' (dual dragon) amphibious landing drill last week. It is set to end on April 3.

According to the Seoul Defense Ministry, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group is going to train with the South's warships in waters south of the peninsula on Monday.

North Korea already is coming off a record year in weapons testing, launching more than 70 missiles in 2022, when it also set into law an escalatory nuclear doctrine that authorizes pre-emptive nuclear strikes in a broad range of scenarios where it may perceive its leadership as under threat.