North Korea Fires 10 Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan, South Korea And Japan On High Alert

North Korea launches short-range ballistic missile off South Korea's west coast | PTI/Representative

In a major show of military force, North Korea launched at least 10 ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, triggering security alerts in South Korea and Japan.

Coordinated Missile Launch Near Pyongyang

According to South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the missiles were launched simultaneously at around 1:20 PM local time from the Sunan area near Pyongyang.

Officials said the scale of the launch involving around 10 missiles marks one of the most significant missile demonstrations by leader Kim Jong Un this year.

Missiles Fall Outside Japan’s EEZ

The Japan Coast Guard confirmed that the projectiles followed ballistic trajectories before landing in the sea, outside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Authorities issued safety advisories to vessels and aircraft operating in the region.

Protest Against ‘Freedom Shield’ Drills

The missile launches also coincide with the ongoing Freedom Shield joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. Pyongyang has repeatedly criticised the drills, calling them a rehearsal for invasion.

Regional Powers Issue Strong Response

South Korea’s military said it has raised its readiness level and is sharing real-time intelligence with the United States and Japan.

Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office issued an emergency directive to gather information and ensure the safety of ships and aircraft, while United States Indo-Pacific Command condemned the tests, warning that North Korea’s weapons programme continues to destabilise the region.