Normalising ties with Saudi Arabia will help end war in Yemen: Iran | Pixabay

Iran's mission to the United Nations has claimed that the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran will contribute to finding a political solution to the war in Yemen, state news agency IRNA reported.

"The restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran [would] speed the ceasefire, help launch a national discussion, and build an inclusive national administration in Yemen," the Iranian UN mission stated on Sunday, according to IRNA.

Saudi Arabia, Iran to re-establish diplomatic relations

After seven years of heightened tensions, supporting opposite sides in regional conflicts, and supporting various parties in political disputes around the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday announced a historic agreement to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies.

Gulf nations have long charged Iran with inciting instability in the Middle East by providing financial and military aid to its network of Shia proxies there, particularly in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

Yemen conflict

The fight in Yemen has been conducted on a battlefield where Riyadh and Tehran have supported opposing sides since it began in 2014.

According to Al Arabiya News, Saudi Arabia founded the Arab Coalition to militarily protect Yemen's internationally recognised government from the Houthi movement, which is supported by Iran.

Governments in the Middle East and the West have long accepted that Iran supplied the Houthi militia with weaponry, which they then used to conduct cross-border attacks, especially against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Several shipments of weapons made in Iran on ships headed for Yemen have been successfully halted over the years by US and UK warships stationed in the region.

The enormous diplomatic success has been praised by analysts as a major step in addressing a number of military crises in the region.