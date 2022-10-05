Noodles Day 2022: Do you know noodles are 4,000 year-old?

Representative image | istockphoto

Noodles is one of the most loved and enjoyed food in the world. We have so many memories associated with different kinds of food, and one of them is noodles, particularly instant noodles. The hostel stories are definitely incomplete without them. 'I have spent months on instant noodles'; 'after the mess is closed, the only food that we survived on was noodles'; 'there is no time to have noodles'; 'trekking in the Himalayas is incomplete if you haven't had those garam garam pahadowale noodles.'

There are many types of noodles which you can find easily anywhere. They come in all shapes and sizes; twisted, round and many more. They are made with a variety of flours like rice, wheat, plain flour, and with or without eggs.

History

Noodles originated in China around the third century A.D. It is believed that the initial noodles were made of plain bread dough, which was thrown in boiling water.

Now, there’s pasta, spaghetti, macaroni, ramen, and many more varieties of noodles, which means there is something for everyone, regardless of their preferred sauce and toppings.

Here are some noodles that you can pick to prepare to celebrate Noodle Day

Korean Noodles

Instant Ramen Soba Noodles

Noodles with Rice Sticks

Tokoroten noodles