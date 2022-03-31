'No truth to these allegations': US responds after Pakistan PM Imran Khan alleges 'foreign conspiracy'

Addressing the nation amid his coalition government having seemingly lost the majority after losing the support of some allies, embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in what appeared to be a slip of tongue, on Thursday named the United States as the country behind the "threat letter" that purportedly showed "evidence" of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, a US State Dept spokesperson said there is no truth to these allegations. "We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law," the spokesperson said.

Khan had waved the "threat letter" at a public rally on March 27 and said there was a foreign conspiracy to oust him. He had sought to link the opposition's no-confidence motion with "foreign-funded" move to topple his government.

Imran Khan also targeted the US for "not reciprocating" Pakistan's contribution to "war against terror" in Afghanistan.

He said that many Pakistanis lost their lives in the fight against terror, but the US never thanked them. "In fact, the US blamed them for its failure in Afghanistan".

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party leader said that the country is at a decisive moment.

"Today, I have to talk about something very important to you for the future of our country. I am doing it live and it's not recorded. It is a decisive moment for Pakistan to choose the right path," he said.

He also talked about his entering politics in the 1990s following a successful cricket career.

"I entered politics because I came to the conclusion that Pakistan can never be the country that Allama Iqbal dreamt of and Quaid-e-Azam struggled for even in poor health," he said.

"The main purpose of Pakistan was to become an Islamic welfare state, which traces back to the state of Madina. When I started politics, I included three things in my party's manifesto. Justice, which means the law is the same for the powerful and the weak. Humanity because there is kindness in an Islamic state, and third, Khuddari because a Muslim nation cannot be a slave," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:13 PM IST