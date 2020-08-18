No sweet tooth for UK dessert factory workers as 72 test positive

Seventy-two workers at a dessert factory in Nottinghamshire, England have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The positive cases were reported at Bakkavor in Newark, which describes itself as "the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK", Xinhua news agency quoted a Sky News report as saying on Monday.

The cases were confirmed after 701 workers were tested for the virus.

All 1,600 employees will now receive coronavirus tests at a facility set up on site by the British National Health Service (NHS), according to the report.

Some 33 of those who have tested positive have since returned to work "fully fit" following a period of isolation.

Last week it was revealed nearly 300 employees had tested Covid-19 positive at a factory that makes sandwiches for Marks and Spencer in Northampton.

The Greencore factory, which employs around 2,100 people, said some of its staff were now self-isolating.