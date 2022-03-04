No radiation leak at Ukraine nuclear power plant, says IAEA

Kyiv (Ukraine): The head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog says there has been no release of radiation at the Ukrainian nuclear plant that was targeted.

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general said that the agency has been in contact with the Ukrainian nuclear regulator and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after a building on the site was hit.

That caused a fire that was extinguished. Rafael Mariano Grossi said two people on the site were injured in the fire.

He said that the operator and the regulator say the situation "continues to be extremely tense and challenging." He said that only one reactor is operating at about 60%.

Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a blaze at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack and no radiation was released, U.N. and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces seized control of the site and pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.

The head of the United Nations’ atomic agency said that a Russian “projectile” hit a training center at the plant.

Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator earlier said that no changes in radiation levels have been recorded so far after the Zaporizhzhia plant came under attack. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi later said no radioactive material was released, but that two people were injured in the fire that broke out at the plant.

The attack caused worldwide concern — and evoked memories of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, at Ukraine’s Chernobyl.

