No more entry for Rishi Sunak in Britain pub

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak and three fellow ruling Conservative Party members of Parliament from northern England have been "barred for life" by a local pub and restaurant in their constituency region after they voted against free school meals for children during the holidays.

The Mill pub and its connected Il Mulino restaurant at Stokesley in North Yorkshire, which falls within Sunak's constituency of Richmond (Yorks), took to social media soon after a vote in the House of Commons earlier this week on extending the government's temporary free meals for schoolchildren as part of a campaign led by England team footballer Marcus Rashford.

"The government voted against extending free school meals. This is disgusting," Alex Cook, the owner of the eatery, posted on Facebook on Thursday.

"What's worse Matt Vickers MP, Simon Clarke MP & Jacob Young MP, Rishi Sunak all voted against the scheme. DISGUSTING! All 4 are now barred from The Mill & Il Mulino for life. I don't want their business," he said.

His angry post, which has been shared over thousand times and signed off as "Team Mill", begins by saying that while he does not usually "do politics", the vote against free meals for children in need had forced him to.