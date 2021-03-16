No indication AstraZeneca vaccine caused clots, says EU regulator

EU regulators on Tuesday rubbished the blood clot fears which have constrained 14 European countries to turn their back on the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying there is no evidence the vaccine causes dangerous side-effects. The European Medicines Agency said it was 'firmly convinced' that the AstraZeneca shot should continue, joining the WHO and the UK government in a spirited defence of the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Italy indicated that the reason for European nations turning their backs on AstraZeneca was more political than grounded in medical realities. It was dismissed as ‘Brexit’ sulk.

The chief of Italy's medicines regulator said the sweeping bans across Europe were part of a politically driven dominoes effect which had seen countries come under pressure within the EU to follow suit, particularly since powerhouses France and Germany had made the move.

Experts also pointed out that Pfizer’s Covid vaccine has been linked to more blood clots than AstraZeneca’s. Regulators and scientists insist the clots are appearing in average numbers and are not linked to the vaccines. In both cases, the incidence does not indicate an unusual risk level.