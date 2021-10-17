'No end in sight' says Canaries President as new lava river emerges in La Palma

A new river of lava has emerged from the La Palma volcano on Saturday which is spreading more destructions on the Atlantic Ocean island where over 1,000 buildings and houses have already been damaged or burned by streams of molten rocks.

A total of 1,186 buildings have been destroyed on La Palma and 497 hectares (1,228 acres) have been covered with lava as of Saturday, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service.

Concerned about the natural disaster situation, the Canary Islands' president that there is no immediate end in sight to the volcanic eruption that has caused chaos in Spain's La Palma since it started to appear almost a month ago.

"There are no signs that an end of the eruption is imminent even though this is the greatest desire of everyone," President Angel Victor Torres said at a Socialist party conference in Valencia, citing the view of scientists.

Many airlines including Air Binter which is the flag carrier of the Spanish autonomous community of the Canary Islands said it had canceled all its flights to the canary island because of the smoke and ash from the Lava which will make it almost impossible to enter or exist La Palma.

Almost half - 22 out of 38 - of all flights to the island on Sunday have been canceled, state airport operator Aena informed.

According to the reports by Reuters, Authorities said the new lava flow is within the area that was hastily evacuated following the September 19 eruption, when 6,000 residents were forced to flee their homes and farms.

The island is part of Spain’s Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa that is a popular vacation destination for European tourists.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:03 PM IST