No decision has yet been taken to close airspace to India: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has made it clear that no decision has yet been taken to close the country's airspace to India, Dawn news reported.

Talking to reporters during a visit to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Wednesday, he dismissed as "speculative" all reports on the issue. "A decision to this effect will be taken after due consideration and looking into each and every aspect of the move through consultation," Qureshi said.