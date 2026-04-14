No Deal, No Bill? Islamabad's Serena Hotel Still Awaits Payment From Pakistan Govt After US-Iran Talks

Serena Hotel, the venue of talks between United States and Iran | Tripadvisor

Islamabad: In a global embarrassment for Pakistan, the high-profile US–Iran talks hosted in Islamabad between April 10 and 12, 2026, are once again in the news, not for the outcome of the talks, but for an embarrassing reason.

The Pakistani government, which positioned itself as a regional peace broker, reportedly failed to clear the dues of the venue, the Serena Hotel Islamabad, triggering an awkward situation that has exposed the country’s economic instability and credibility.

The situation escalated to the point where the hotel’s owner, linked to the Aga Khan Development Network, was compelled to intervene and settle the expenses, News18 reported, citing intelligence sources.

Notably, the second round of US–Iran peace talks is set to begin in Pakistan later this week. US and Iranian negotiation teams will return to Islamabad later this week to resume talks, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources. The talks could take place on Thursday, April 16 ahead of the two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran ending on April 21.

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The talks will centre around easing tensions and exploring steps towards a broader agreement. It is yet to be known whether the same level of delegation will be expected to attend the talks.