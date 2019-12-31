Nissan ex-boss Carlos is gone with the wind

Tokyo/Beirut: One of the most high-profile and instantly recognisable tycoons -- former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn -- has sneaked out of Japan just months before his trial on charges of financial misconduct was to begin.

A close friend said Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin, had arrived in Beirut from Turkey. How he reached Turkey from Japan is not yet clear. The Lebanese media is claiming that the ex-Nissan boss hid in a wooden box meant for storing musical instruments and escaped Japan.

The tycoon slipped out even though his bail conditions strictly forbade him from leaving the country. There are still no ready answers how he could escape when he was under 24X7 surveillance.

Ghosn, who holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese passports, had all three confiscated as part of his bail conditions. One of his lawyers confirmed to reporters that they still had the passports in their possession, confessing he was "dumbfounded" at the news of his client's flight.

Public broadcaster NHK cited an anonymous source as saying the Immigration Services Agency had no record of a Carlos Ghosn of leaving the country, and authorities were reviewing whether he left using another name.

"Was there help extended by an unnamed country?’’ demanded a former state minister for foreign affairs.

Although there is no extradition agreement between Japan and Lebanon, the two have diplomatic ties, with a deputy Japanese foreign minister visiting Beirut 10 days ago. It is also another blow for the reputation of Japan's justice system, which came under widespread fire both at home and abroad for provisions that allow suspects to be held for long periods. Ghosn and his family had repeatedly attacked this "hostage justice system", Contd. on P9