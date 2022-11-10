e-Paper Get App
Nine Indians killed in a fire in Maldives' capital city

The fire broke out in a lodging for the foreign labourers in Male; the fire had originated from a vehicle repair garage on the ground floor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
Nine Indians killed in a fire in Maldives' capital city | Pixabay
Nearly 10 people were killed and many injured on Thursday when a fire spread in the lodging of foreign labourers in Male, Maldives capital city, stated reports.

According to a report in the NDTV, 10 bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building damaged in the fire which originated from a vehicle repair garage on the ground-floor. Reportedly, nine of the 10 killed were Indians.

The report quoted fire service official saying that they found 10 bodies and that it took them nearly four hours to put out fire.

