Nikki Haley interacts with Indian Americans, highlights strong India-US relations, Chinese aggression

Addressing the Indian American community here ahead of US elections, Nikki Haley, a prominent Indian American Republican politician, on Saturday touched upon a range of issues including Indian and US relationship under President Donald Trump presidency, his foreign policies, handling of China and stopping financial aid to Pakistan.

Speaking at the event titled 'Indian voices for Trump fireside chat', Haley said that the foreign policy of President Trump has been "gangbusters over any other president".

Haley, a former US envoy to the United Nations, said that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get "along so well" and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors.

The two-term governor of South Carolina, Haley was the first Cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration. She is now campaigning for Trump ahead of the US election.

Speaking to ANI, Haley, in the message for all Indian Americans, said that she wants the community to remember that President Trump has given us the lowest unemployment rate and allowed for businesses to thrive.

"The Indian American community contributes a lot to the United States, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them. So we need the American community to remember that President Trump was given us the lowest unemployment has allowed for businesses to thrive," Haley said.

"It's really allowed us the opportunity to excel in every field and every direction we need to go and continue to support him so that we can continue doing that for our children, our grandchildren right," she added.

Haley said in the aftermath of the coronavirus, there is more of a coalition that the United States is bringing in India along with Australia and Japan.

"...The relationship with India has never been stronger ever. India is the largest democracy that shares our values. And President Trump and Prime Minister Modi get along so well. But now we are actually partnering with them on defense and trade and other areas," she said.

"And with COVID-19 coming from China. There's more of a coalition that the United States is bringing in India, along with Australia and Japan. And so, really, the foreign policy of President Trump has been gangbusters over any other president that we have had in decades, and that affects every one of us from national security," she added.

Speaking about China in view of national security threat, Haley said that Beijing is the United States' "absolute number one" national security threat adding that US President Donald Trump has made sure China does not steal American intellectual property.

The former US Ambassador to the UN said President Trump has "put China on notice". "China is our absolute number one threat right now, a huge national security threat. With the trade deal that the President did, not only did he get a better trade deal for us, he put China on notice with intellectual property." "He has made sure that they know that they can not turn around and steal intellectual property. They cannot go and spy on our universities, and that we are going to hold them accountable as we go forward," she added.

Further talking about terrorism, Haley said that Trump has stopped providing "billion dollars" in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists who were trying to kill American soldiers, said Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley on Saturday.

Also speaking during the event, Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, who introduced Ambassador Haley. Manson said that US President Donald Trump has stood up to China amid threat of armed conflict between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control and that US President Trump visited India in February in front of Beijing and conveyed that America will always be a "faith-full and loyal friend" to the Indian people.

"Every Indian American in the U.S has a family member back home, like old parents, brother, sister friend, business - they want India to be respected and protected from China-.which is what President Trump can provide. They fear that without Trump, China would start a war with India. Trump has stood up to China and will do so," he said.

"Trump is the only U.S President to go to India and in front of India's neighbour China say that America loves India, America respects India. America respects India and America will always be a faith-full and loyal friend to the Indian people. The 4 million Indian American people back home in America are truly spectacular people," he added.