Nights before a full moon, people sleep late and less: Study

On nights before a full moon, people go to bed later and sleep less, a new study shows. Researchers report that sleep cycles in people oscillate during the 29.5-day lunar cycle: In the days leading up to a full moon, people go to sleep later in the evening and sleep for shorter periods of time.

The researchers observed these variations in both the time of sleep onset and the duration of sleep in urban and rural settings—from indigenous communities in northern Argentina to college students in Seattle, a city of more than 750,000. They saw the oscillations regardless of an individual’s access to electricity, though the variations are less pronounced in individuals living in urban environments.