Nigeria Alcohol Tragedy: Nearly 50 Die After Consuming Suspected Methanol-Laced Local Brew | AI Representational Image

At least 48 people have died and around 100 others are undergoing treatment in southern Nigeria after consuming a locally brewed alcoholic drink suspected to contain methanol, officials said on Thursday.

Banji Ajaka, Ondo state's commissioner for health, said cases were reported in the Odigbo and Irele local government areas. He said 182 people are believed to have been affected, with some receiving treatment in hospitals.

A 32-year-old man, Sola Adebayo, told local TVC News channel from a hospital bed that he lost his eyesight after consuming the drink.

“I took like two shots and I went out on Friday. On Saturday, I noticed that I could not see,” he said.

At least 48 people have died in Nigeria after drinking locally made alcohol suspected of containing methanol.



Another 100 people are receiving treatment, according to the health commissioner in the southwestern state of Ondo.



Methanol is a highly toxic form of alcohol, which is… pic.twitter.com/jtln2qyTSw — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 18, 2026

Methanol poisoning causes severe health effects

Locally made alcohol is widely consumed in Nigeria, particularly in rural areas where it is cheaper and less regulated.

Ajaka told The Associated Press that the effects of consuming the drink could be severe, depending on the quantity consumed.

“This thing happened rapidly. Once they consume, depending on the quantity, the kidneys will pack up, the eyes will go, the brain will be damaged,” he said.

Police arrest 15 people in connection with incident

Ondo state police spokesperson Abayomi Jimoh said 15 people were arrested in connection with the incident. One of those arrested was allegedly involved in producing substances suspected to contain methanol and was assisting police with investigations.

Residents told the AP they suspected that a popular herbal drink with high alcohol content, known as “Monkey Tail”, had been mixed with methanol, leading to the deaths.

A trader selling the drink in Odigbo, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of arrest, said there were two versions of Monkey Tail: an original, safe version and another that was unsafe.

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Nigeria enforces ban on alcohol in sachets

Local media reports said the first death was recorded nearly two weeks ago.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control is enforcing a nationwide ban on alcohol sold in sachets and small plastic containers, saying such products are easily accessible to children and young people.