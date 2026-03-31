US District Judge Diane Gujarati |

Nicole Daedone, the founder of the globally recognised sexual-wellness company OneTaste, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison. While the organisation marketed a practice called 'orgasmic meditation' as a path to psychological healing and female empowerment, federal prosecutors successfully argued that it was the facade for a sophisticated forced-labour conspiracy.

Presiding over this landmark case was US District Judge Diane Gujarati, whose refusal to accept the defence's framing of "voluntary spiritual service" transformed her into the ultimate legal nemesis for Daedone. The sentencing marks a definitive end to a saga that moved from Silicon Valley TED Talks to allegations of cult-like sex trafficking and financial ruin.

Who is Nicole Daedone and what was the OneTaste promise?

Nicole Daedone co-founded OneTaste in San Francisco in 2004 with a vision of bringing a specific sexual practice to the masses.

The company’s core product was 'orgasmic meditation' (OM), a 15-minute partnered practice involving the methodical stroking of a woman’s genitals. Daedone did not invent the practice—which had roots in 1960s California counterculture—but she repackaged it for a modern, high-achieving audience.

By the early 2010s, Daedone had become a wellness icon, authoring books and delivering a TEDx talk that earned her endorsements from mainstream lifestyle platforms. OneTaste expanded to major global hubs including New York and London, attracting educated professionals who were often looking for community or healing from past trauma.

Although Daedone sold her stake in the company for $12 million in 2017, her influence and "teachings" remained the central pillar of the organisation's identity and its subsequent legal downfall.

How did "wellness" become a forced-labour conspiracy?

The federal government’s case against Daedone and her former head of sales, Rachel Cherwitz, focussed on the dark reality behind the expensive retreats and classes. Prosecutors alleged a more-than-decadelong conspiracy to coerce practitioners into performing unpaid work through a system of psychological and financial entrapment.

The OneTaste trap, as described by victims in court, followed a specific pattern where members were encouraged to live in communal housing and take increasingly expensive courses that led them into massive debt. Once financially vulnerable, they were allegedly pushed to perform tasks ranging from menial labour to sexual services to "earn" their continued participation in the community.

Prosecutors argued that Daedone weaponised intimacy, using the practitioners' most vulnerable secrets and desires to keep them compliant and fearful of leaving the fold.

Who is Judge Diane Gujarati, the jurist who confronted OneTaste?

The legal reckoning for Daedone was delivered by US District Judge Diane Gujarati, an experienced jurist with a background in economics and elite legal training.

Born and raised in New York City, Gujarati is the daughter of Damodar Gujarati, an Indian immigrant and renowned economics professor at West Point, and Ruth Pincus Gujarati, a social studies teacher.

During the proceedings, Gujarati proved to be a formidable presence, meticulously weighing the defence's argument that the victims were "educated adults" against the harrowing evidence of psychological and financial bondage.

In her sentencing remarks, Gujarati was blunt in dismissing Daedone’s claims of a spiritual mission, stating that the founder’s actions were not about enlightenment but about criminal exploitation. By ordering nearly $900,000 in restitution, Gujarati ensured that the financial damage inflicted on the victims would be formally recogniced and redressed.

Why is the verdict legally significant?

The sentencing of Daedone to nine years and Cherwitz to 6.5 years is a landmark in the American legal system because forced-labour conspiracy is rarely charged in isolation, especially among affluent populations. Traditionally, these charges are brought in cases involving physical restraint or the exploitation of undocumented workers.

This case sets a major precedent by proving that psychological coercion and "debt bondage" are sufficient legal grounds for a conviction even without physical chains. It also sends a clear message to the broader wellness industry that religious or spiritual branding does not grant immunity from labour laws or minimum wage requirements.

The court’s decision effectively pierced the "wellness shield," acknowledging that sophisticated grooming can target anyone regardless of their educational background or social status.

What Is the current status of OneTaste and Nicole Daedone?

Despite the convictions and the heavy prison sentences, the remnants of OneTaste remain active under different names like Eros Platform and Team Nicole. Supporters continue to promote the practice of orgasmic meditation, using social media and digital likenesses of Daedone to maintain the organisation's reach while she is incarcerated.

Daedone herself has maintained a "serene" public persona from her jail cell in Brooklyn, even sharing "prison recipes" like apple crumble made from commissary oatmeal on her social media accounts. However, with Judge Gujarati’s ruling, the era of OneTaste as a celebrated wellness authority has come to a close. The case now serves as a definitive legal boundary, signalling that the pursuit of spiritual growth cannot be used as a justification for the systemic exploitation of human labour.