Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa accepts Imran Khan's invitation to visit Pakistan

Colombo: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has accepted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation to visit his country, the Pakistan High Commission here said on Wednesday.

Khan on Tuesday telephoned Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The Sri Lankan president will travel to India on November 29 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.