New York Times to permit 'work for home' till July 2021, Buzzfeed till Sept next year?

The novel coronavirus pandemic, which according to China broke globally but was reported by them first, forced everyone to be indoors and take necessary precautions to control the spread of the virus.

As per the guidelines prescribed amid the pandemic, most companies were either forced to shut down or the employees worked from home.

Now, as the unlocking process has begun, offices have resumed and many people have started going to their workplaces. Although, there are some companies that have still asked their employees to work from home.

Meanwhile, New York Times' senior journalist Kenneth P. Vogel took to Twitter and said that the media house has asked them to work from home till June 2021. Citing an internal email, Vogel wrote, "July 6, 2021 is now the earliest date we will require people to return to any of our offices worldwide. Though we had hoped to begin a broader return to the office in the new year, it’s clear that the continued uncertainty…has kept such a move out of reach".