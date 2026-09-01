New York Times Square Attack: Video Shows Exact Moment When Woman With 2 Knives Was Shot Dead By Police After She Killed One, Injured Another |

New York: A woman armed with two knives allegedly attacked two people in New York City's Times Square on Monday before she was shot dead by police after reportedly charging at officers. One of the victims died in the attack, while the second remained hospitalised in stable condition.

Exact Moment Of Woman Being Shot Caught On Cam

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the dramatic moment when police officers opened fire on the woman in full public view at the Times Square. In the viral footage, the woman can be seen holding a knife in each hand while confronting several police officers at the scene.

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Five to six officers, including a woman officer, can be seen surrounding the suspect. Despite being confronted by police, the woman appears to continue threatening them before suddenly charging towards one of the officers with the knives in her hands.

The officer immediately pulls out his firearm and shoots at the woman. Three gunshots can reportedly be heard in the footage before she collapses on the road. The shooting brought the confrontation to an end as officers moved to secure the area.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani On Times Square Attack

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the woman attacked two people in Times Square before responding New York Police Department officers used a Taser and later opened fire.

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“I want to thank the NYPD officers who stepped in and prevented a horrific attack from becoming even worse,” Mamdani said. According to the mayor, one victim and the alleged attacker died, while the second victim was being treated in hospital in stable condition.

Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

The New York Police Department described the incident as a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” and said the investigation remained active and ongoing. A witness told local outlet PIX11 that the woman was carrying two knives and that officers first used a Taser before she allegedly charged at them. The witness said police then shot her.

An AFP journalist at the scene reported seeing a large emergency services presence, with authorities examining a blood-stained area in the normally crowded Times Square tourist district. Police reportedly do not believe the stabbing was terror-related, although the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the stabbing, the police response and the events that preceded the officer-involved shooting.