New York, New Jersey Proclaim Aug 15 As 'India Independence Day' Ahead Of 80th Independence Day | X

Two US states, New York and New Jersey, have proclaimed Aug 15 as "India Independence Day", recognising India's journey as an independent nation and the contributions of the Indian-American community.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation declaring Aug 15, 2026, as "India Independence Day" across the state, while New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill made a similar declaration, the Indian Consulate in New York said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The proclamations come ahead of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations and highlight “India’s journey of independence and the democratic values shared by India and the United States,” the consulate said.

Proclamations Recognise Indian-American Contributions

New York and New Jersey are home to some of the largest and most influential Indian-American communities in the US, with people of Indian origin making significant contributions to business, healthcare, technology, education and public service, according to the proclamations.

Hochul's proclamation recognised the Indian-American community's contributions to New York's cultural, economic and civic life. It also highlighted India's struggle against colonial rule and its commitment to self-determination, self-governance and democracy.

Sherrill's proclamation described New Jersey as home to one of the “largest and most vibrant Indian-American communities in the US”.

It recognised their contributions to education, healthcare, research, technology, business, public service and community leadership.

The Indian Consulate in New York thanked both governors for the proclamations, saying they recognised the enduring India-US friendship and the significant contributions of Indian Americans to the two states.

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Massachusetts, Boston Also Declare Aug 15 As India Day

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also declared Aug 15 as India Day, recognising the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the state.

In a proclamation issued on Aug 1, Healey recognised the role played by community organisations in fostering civic engagement, cultural exchange and mutual understanding through their annual Independence Day celebrations.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also issued a similar proclamation, declaring Aug 15 as India Day.

Such official recognitions are gestures that several state and local governments in the US renew or proclaim each year.

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5.4 Million People Of Indian Origin Live In US

India's Independence Day is celebrated by Indian-American communities across the US with cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies and community events.

About 5.4 million people of Indian origin live in the US. People of Indian origin constitute the third-largest Asian ethnic group in the country, according to the official website cited in the report.