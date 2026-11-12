New York Building Collapse: 2 Killed, Several Injured As Three-Storey Structure Crumbles Near Brooklyn Construction Site | Video | X

New York: Firefighters dug through the rubble of a three-story building in Brooklyn on Wednesday after it collapsed at the edge of a construction site, killing at least two people and trapping others beneath the wreckage.

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Firefighters were called to the scene in the borough's Flatbush section around 4 p.m. News helicopter footage showed dozens of firefighters scouring the debris, clambering over the rubble pile and using their hands and power saws to cut through the ruins.

Two people died, and at least four others were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to officials. Six additional people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

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At around 6:30 p.m., firefighters pulled a dust-covered person — still alive and moving — out of a hole they had dug into the rubble pile, hoisting them up on a stretcher and rushing them to a waiting ambulance.

The building that collapsed had been perched at the edge of a lot where another one-story building had been torn down for a construction project. The site was being excavated, and the building that fell down filled the construction pit with bricks and wood.

Another building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off, exposing the rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing.

A drone hovered over the site as firefighters dug by hand, tossing chunks of rubble aside. Rescuers also used dogs to sniff for survivors. As darkness fell, firefighters used flashlights to illuminate the area where they worked.

“As emergency operations continue, please join me in holding our neighbours and the members of this community in our hearts,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement posted on social media.

Phone and email messages seeking comment were left with the architect, property owner and general contractor listed in city records as being associated with the construction project.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)