New York Blast: Major Explosion Reported At Bronx High-Rise; People Reportedly Hanging From Windows For Rescue | VIDEO

Massive Explosion Triggers Fire In Bronx High-Rise As Firefighters Rush To Rescue Trapped Residents | X/

A major explosion was reported at a high-rise residential building in the Bronx, New York, triggering a massive fire that has engulfed multiple floors. Videos of the incident circulating on social media show huge flames and thick smoke billowing out of the building.

According to international media reports, residents were seen hanging from windows in a desperate attempt to escape the blaze. Initial reports suggest a powerful gas explosion at the 20-storey building led to a partial collapse of the incinerator shaft, sparking the fire.

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed that several floors are burning and said hundreds of firefighters, along with search dogs and drones, have been deployed to contain the blaze and search for possible victims.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be confirmed.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.