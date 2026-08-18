‘New US Territory’: Trump Posts Map Of Strait Of Hormuz On Truth Social

US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric over the Strait of Hormuz, posting an image on Truth Social that labels the strategic waterway as “new US territory”, according to Iran International.

The graphic features a map of the strait, which lies between Iran and Oman, with the waterway highlighted beneath a banner carrying the provocative designation.

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The post comes days after Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting himself alongside US troops during the alleged seizure of an Iranian-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. In the post, Trump declared, “It’s Our Oil Tanker Now!” and was shown holding an American flag, with an Iranian flag visible on the vessel and a US aircraft carrier in the background.

Trump had also said last week that he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory. His remarks came amid heightened tensions in the region and reports that Iran had fired on another commercial vessel.

Iran has strongly rejected the US claims and rhetoric. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X that the strait would be opened and closed only under Iran’s command. He warned that Iran would continue enforcing its blockade until what he described as an acceptance of defeat and an end to “delusions”.

The latest exchange adds to mounting tensions over the strategically vital waterway, a major route for global oil shipments.