Nepal Plane Crash: Rescue operation called off after retrieval of remaining bodies from wreckage site

Nepal's security personnel carry the bodies of victims of a crash of a Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air that crashed earlier in the Himalayas with 22 people on board, brought to Kathmandu on an army helicopter at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on May 30, 2022. |

In the latest development in Nepal Plane crash, the Tribhuvan International Airport on Tuesday said that it has called off the rescue operation after retrieval of remaining bodies from wreckage site.

Operated by Tara Air, a domestic air service provider, the turboprop aircraft en route to Jomsom from Pokhara crashed at an elevation of 14, 500 feet at the base of Manapathi peak in Mustang District on Sunday.

Nepali Army is preparing to bring 12 bodies to Kathmandu today after the mortal remains of all the 22 victims were recovered from the crash site today.

A black box has also been recovered from the crash site.

A preliminary study has revealed that bad weather conditions caused the plane to crash.

But the details will be probed by a five-member investigation team, Deo Chandra Lal Karn, spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, told Xinhua.

#UPDATE Nepal plane crash | With the retrieval of the remaining bodies, we are calling off the rescue operation: TIA (Tribhuvan International Airport) Spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

The Indian nationals identified as Vaibhavi Banderkar, Ashok Kumar Tripathy, Dhanush Tripathy and Ritika Tripathy are believed to be from Pune. Likewise, seven members of a Nepalese family were also killed in the crash.

According to the Nepal Army, the bodies were scattered over a 100-metre radius from the main impact point.

The search for the plane began shortly after it lost contact on Sunday morning. But it could not be traced.

It takes 20 minutes to reach Jomsom from Pokhara. But within 12 minutes of taking off, the aircraft lost contact.