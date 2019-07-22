Nepal needs 220 million to rebuild after rain creates havoc

Kathmandu: The recent floods in Nepal have caused extensive destruction and caused the deaths of at least 90 people. For rehabilitation and reconstruction, officials have estimated that around Rs 220 million will be needed. The floods and landslides caused massive destruction especially in eastern parts of the country in the second week of July and according to initial estimates of the Department of Roads, the cost of recovery of structures and rehabilitation will be around Rs 220 million, The Kathmandu Post reported on Monday. "As the rainy season continues, we can expect more damage to infrastructure in the days to come," said Shiva Hari Sapkota, spokesperson for the Department of Roads.