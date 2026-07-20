Nepal Mints New Coins; Removes Controversial Political Map From ₹1 Coin, Retains It On ₹2 Coin

Nepal has redesigned its ₹1 and ₹2 coins, replacing the disputed political map on the ₹1 coin while retaining it on the ₹2 coin | AI Generated Image

Kathmandu, July 20, 2026: The Nepal government has approved the minting of newly designed one-rupee and two-rupee coins, removing the country's controversial political map from the one-rupee coin while retaining it on the two-rupee coin.

The Council of Ministers approved the proposal on Thursday following a recommendation by the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), sources said.

The earlier design of the one-rupee coin featured Nepal's political map that included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, territories claimed by Nepal but regarded by India as part of its own territory. Nepal's then KP Oli-led government had incorporated these areas into the country's official map in May 2020.

The redesigned one-rupee coin will instead carry the image of the Lo Ghyakar Monastery in Marang village of Mustang, one of Nepal's oldest monasteries.

Two-Rupee Coin Retains Map

While the disputed map has been removed from the one-rupee coin, the two-rupee coin will continue to feature it, according to Cabinet sources. The reverse side of the two-rupee coin will carry an image of Janaki Temple.

NRB spokesperson Guru Prasad Paudel told PTI that the redesigned coins were proposed to reduce their size and weight.

"The new political map of Nepal cannot be accommodated on the one-rupee coin, which is smaller in size," he said.

The one-rupee coin will weigh 3.2 grams instead of the earlier 4 grams, while the two-rupee coin will weigh 3.8 grams compared with 5 grams previously. Both coins will be made of steel instead of mixed metal and will have a steel-white colour, replacing the earlier yellow finish.

Opposition Criticises Decision

Reacting to the decision, senior Nepali Communist Party leader Bhim Rawal on Sunday criticised the government for removing the political map from the one-rupee coin and sought an explanation from both the government and the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party.

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Rawal said, "If the government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah has indeed decided to remove the map of Nepal, including Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, from the one-rupee coin and replace it with the image of the Lo Ghyakar Monastery, it will constitute another serious anti-national decision and a blow to Nepal’s territorial integrity."

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