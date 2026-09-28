Nepal Landslide Blocks Marsyangdi River In Manang As Heavy Rains Trigger Fresh Disruptions | X - IndiaKiAwaynl

Kathmandu, Sep 28: A massive landslide struck Nepal's Manang district on Sunday, sending debris into the Marsyangdi River and briefly blocking parts of it.

Landslide blocks river briefly

The landslide, caused by incessant rains in the Himalayan nation, prompted authorities to urge locals in the downstream areas to remain alert and take precautions.

Parts of the river remained blocked for a few hours, and then returned to normal without causing major damage.

NEW - Massive landslide hits Nepal, huge mountain collapses into river pic.twitter.com/ZIES2cI1K9 — 🇮🇳 India Ki Awaaz (@IndiaKiAwaynl) September 28, 2026

The country is still reeling from last month's devastating flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

Rain-related incidents continue

The August 26 flash floods killed at least 1,453 people and left more than 5,000 missing.

Nepal is witnessing frequent landslides as the country passes through heavy monsoon rains.

More than 20 people have been killed in floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents across the country over the past few days, according to officials.

Landslides also blocked other rivers in Palpa, Manang and Mustang districts in northern and western Nepal on Sunday, though the impact was not major as the blocked rivers cleared after a few hours.

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Deaths reported in landslides

A 55-year-old man died after falling off a cliff while watching the swollen Kali Gandaki River and its erosion in Gandaki province's Baglung.

According to the police, he died on the spot and an investigation was underway into the incident.

In Palpa district, five people were killed on Saturday as a house was buried under the mud due to a landslide, officials said.

Authorities have urged people living in flood- and landslide-prone areas to remain alert as rainfall continues.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)